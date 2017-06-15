Ace Hill celebrates title triumph

A Fighting Tigers Gym prodigy has become the first man from the area to win an MMA title.

Steven Hill, who has been aptly named ‘The Real Deal’, put on an MMA clinic against a much more experienced opponent at the Shock N’ Awe 25 event in Portsmouth.

Cornered by MMA coach Oli Thompson and Brazilian Jiu Jitsu coach Tolly Plested, Hill clinched the British middleweight title by defeating Matt Peacock, from Ippon MMA in Bournemouth.

The Fighting Tigers man took control and dominated from the off. His ground game couldn’t have been any slicker, with the bigger man being thrown around as if he weighed nothing.

Hill’s dominance continued into the second round until Hill wore his opponent into a position where he could put him a submission move.

This happened when Hill applied a rear naked choke and the fight was over. The young Tiger celebrated his fifth MMA win out of five against an opponent who had won eight of his previous 11 contests.

Fighting Tigers Gym head coach Andy Chambers said: “Steve is ‘The Real Deal’, hence why we gave him the nickname. You will genuinely be hearing his name on very big promotions very soon.

“He has a complete all-round game and that is very rare in a good MMA fighter. 2017 is the year he makes everyone in the UK stand up and take notice, and 2018 is when the world of MMA will know who ‘The Real Deal Steven Hill’ is.”

If you are interested in MMA, check out www.fightingtigers.co.uk or call 07739 390911 for more information.