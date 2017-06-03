Ace Joanna earns England selection

A talented young bowls player from Polegrove ladies has been selected to play for England at under-25 level.

Joanna Watt learned this week that she will be part of the 16-strong England squad for the BIWBC International Series at City of Derry BC in Ireland on July 22-23.

Warr and fellow Polegrove ladies player Alice Phillimore attended the trial at Royal Leamington Spa on Sunday and both gave a good account of themselves.

It was third time lucky for Watt as this was her third year of having a trial and she had been part of the Bowls England under-18 development squad.

Before heading to Londonderry, Watt will join her England team-mates, who include Staplecross-based Emma Cooper, at the junior international squad day at Victoria Park, Leamington Spa, on Sunday July 9.