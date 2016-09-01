Bexhill target more south coast glory

Bexhill Rowing Club will seek to crown another super season with success at the South Coast Championships.

The club will head to Herne Bay in north Kent on Saturday in high spirits after winning the Coast Amateur Rowing Association (CARA) league title for a remarkable 16th consecutive year.

The South Coast Championships are a hotly-anticipated end-of-season event which bring together the leading crews from the CARA, Hampshire & Dorset and West of England associations.

Bexhill won four events in last year’s championships at Wimbleball Lake in Somerset, including retaining the coveted Bideford Bowl (men’s senior fours) for the first time.

The championships are probably the largest single-day regatta in the country held each year.

