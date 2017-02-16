Big 144 break helps Davis march on in Cardiff

Mark Davis compiled the tournament’s highest break en route to continuing this excellent run at snooker’s Welsh Open this lunchtime (Thursday).

The St Leonards cueman, who knocked out five-time world champion Ronnie O’Sullivan in round two last night, fashioned a brilliant 144 in the opening frame of a 4-2 third round win over Fergal O’Brien.

Davis went on to lose the next two frames, with world number 47 O’Brien making a 54 in the second, but he won a tight fourth frame to level at 2-2 before comfortably clinching the subsequent two with runs of 64 and 87.

The world number 31 will face Scott Donaldson in the last 16 this evening after the Scottish world number 77 saw off Bexhill potter Jimmy Robertson 4-0 this lunchtime with a top break of 84.

As previously reported, Davis came from 3-0 down to win 4-3 against O’Sullivan in a remarkable match televised live on Eurosport from the Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff.

