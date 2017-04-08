Big field expected for Hastings race

The 12th annual Hastings Runners 5-Mile Race will take place on Sunday May 7.

This year’s race, which will start outside the town hall at 10.30am, will coincide with the 30th anniversary of St Michael’s Hospice, which will be the beneficiary of all sums raised.

As a one-off gesture of support, all entrants will receive a sponsorship form encouraging them to raise £30 in respect of the hospice’s 30 years of care.

This very popular event has been a sell-out for the last two years and although the entry limit has increased to 600, this is expected to be reached before the closing date of April 28 so early entry is highly recommended.

The course is renowned for fast times and last year’s winner, local man Ross Skelton, posted the fastest time in the UK on that day. He and American track star Chris Zablocki both beat the previous course record.

The race is not just about elite and club runners, however. Any entrants fast or slow, jogging or walking, will also be most welcome.

The organisers would like to thank main sponsor Priory Meadow Shopping Centre, which celebrates its 20th anniversary this year.

Sponsorship thanks also go to Wisdens Sports, Michael Hall Associates, Williams & Co, doctor Hannah Hughes, Paul Cabban and local businessman John Nurse.

To enter, pick up an entry form from Wisdens Sports or enter online through the Run Britain or Runner’s World websites. Entry forms can also be downloaded from the Hastings Runners website. All finishers will be awarded a handsome race medal.

For more details, call Tony Demarco on 07742 716882 or email anthonyademarco@gmail.com

