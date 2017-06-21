Eastbourne Tennis: tournament bosses await Novak Djokovic decision

Eastbourne tennis tournament organisers are still awaiting a decision from Novak Djokovic.

The 12-time Grand Slam champion had contacted the LTA about playing at the Aegon International at Devonshire Park, starting this Friday.

The former world No.1 was offered a wildcard for the tournament and was expected to respond yesterday (Tuesday).

The Serbian star is now expected to make a final decision today (Wednesday).

Djokovic is stilling weighing up his options and trying to figure out the best way to prepare for Wimbledon following a disappointing run at the French Open.

He had considered taking a break from tennis following his surprise defeat to Dominic Thiem at Roland Garros.

The LTA said there is a possibility that Djokovic will participate at Eastbourne this year.

Controversial Aussie player Nick Kyrgios is also said to be considering a late wildcard but only if his hip responds to treatment following an injury sustained in the first round at Queen's Club.