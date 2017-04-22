Evans hits hole-in-one en route to splendid 65

Golf professional Ben Evans achieved a rare hole-in-one on the European Challenge Tour this morning (Saturday).

The Staplecross-based talent aced the 189-yard par three third hole in round three of the Turkish Airlines Challenge at Gloria GC.

The hole-in-one helped Evans, who double bogeyed the same hole in round two yesterday, to a seven-under-par round of 65.

The round also featured six birdies, including three in a row to finish, as Evans moved to 12-under-par for the 72-hole tournament following previous rounds of 69 and 70.

That left him tied third as he came off the course, although with the general scoring very good (the halfway cut line fell at five-under-par), he is highly likely to drop down the leaderboard as the later starters progress through their rounds.

Thirty-year-old Evans, of Rye and Sedlescombe Golf Clubs, will spend the bulk of the 2017 season on the second tier European Challenge Tour. He finished tied 34th in his one previous event this term, the Barclays Kenya Open.

Evans, who lies just outside the top 600 in the world rankings, has also had four outings on the main European Tour, making the halfway cut in two of them.

