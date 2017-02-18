H&B coach ‘quietly confident’ of title chances

‘Quietly confident but taking nothing for granted’ is the view of Hastings & Bexhill head coach Chris Brooks over the rugby club’s title chances.

H&B maintained their seven-point lead at the top of Kent One with six games to go courtesy of a 26-0 victory at home to Brockleians last weekend.

Hastings & Bexhill captain Jimmy Adams wins a lineout during the 26-0 win at home to Brockleians. Picture courtesy Nigel Baker

Brooks said: “I’m still quietly confident, but taking nothing for granted. We’re in a very strong position in terms of strength in depth and the aim is just to keep pulling the wins in.”

Next up for H&B today (Saturday) is a trip to seventh-placed Southwark Lancers, who have lost nine of their 16 league games so far, including a 48-5 defeat in October’s reverse fixture against H&B.

“It’s another one you can never take for granted,” continued Brooks. “On paper it shouldn’t be an issue, but they’re a great club and they’re one of those sides that can put up a very good fight on their day.”

H&B’s defensive shut-out last weekend means they’ve conceded just 101 points in 16 league games - a remarkable average of 6.3 per match.

“It’s a pretty good record; one I think we’re justifiably proud of,” added Brooks. “It’s absolutely down to the tenacity of our defence and how good we are at re-setting our defence even when we’re on the back foot.”

