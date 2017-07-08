H&B start season with home double

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club will begin life at the next level up with back-to-back home fixtures.

Last season’s Kent One champions will kick-off their 2017/18 London Three South East campaign with visits from Bromley on Saturday September 2 and Park House a week later.

H&B and Bromley, who were relegated from London Two South East, start a week earlier than all the other teams. The fixture was scheduled for Saturday November 4, but Bromley have an important function at their clubhouse on that date so it’s been moved forward.

H&B’s first away game is against Folkestone on Saturday September 16 and they are back at home the following weekend against Old Williamsonians, who finished runners-up to H&B last term.

The final outing of 2017 will be at home to Folkestone on Saturday December 16 and H&B will return to action after the festive break with a trip to Old Williamsonians on Saturday January 6.

The last home fixture of the season is an East Sussex derby against Lewes on Saturday April 7 and the campaign will end a week later with a trip to former Kent League foes Park House.

H&B’s other opponents in the 12-team division are Aylesford Bulls, 2016/17 Sussex One champions Crawley, Crowborough (who like Bromley have come down from London Two South East), Old Dunstonians and Thanet Wanderers (who finished third in this division last term).

Hastings & Bexhill RFC’s 2017/18 London Three South East fixtures: September 2 Bromley (h), September 9 Park House (h), September 16 Folkestone (a), September 23 Old Williamsonians (h), September 30 Crawley (a), October 7 Crowborough (h), October 21 Aylesford Bulls (a), October 28 Sheppey (h), November 11 Old Dunstonians (a), November 25 Thanet Wanderers (h), December 9 Lewes (a), December 16 Folkestone (h), January 6 Old Williamsonians (a), January 13 Crawley (h), January 27 Crowborough (a), February 3 Aylesford Bulls (h), February 17 Sheppey (a), March 3 Bromley (a), March 10 Old Dunstonians (h), March 24 Thanet Wanderers (a), April 7 Lewes (h), April 14 Park House (a).

H&B’s second XV, meanwhile, will line up in what will be known as Sussex Two Reserve alongside a number of other second teams and one third side.