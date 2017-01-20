H&B target place in regional semi-finals

Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club is gunning for a place in the semi-finals of a regional knockout competition.

H&B will host Burgess Hill in a London & SE Junior Vase quarter-final at Ark William Parker Academy tomorrow (Saturday). Kick-off is 1.30pm.

Tom Vincent also took a heavy knock against Vigo last weekend.

H&B are eight points clear at the top of Kent One having lost only one of their 14 league games so far.

Burgess Hill are fourth in the equivalent-standing Sussex One with eight wins out of 11. Their latest outing was an 11-7 success at home to second-placed Uckfield last weekend.

“It’s a tough game,” said H&B head coach Chris Brooks. “On paper we should be the superior side, but there are some selection issues that we’re going to have to deal with and it’s a case of seeing how we go on the day.”

H&B captain Jimmy Adams is unavailable and several players picked up injuries in last weekend’s league win at home to Vigo.

Bruce Steadman suffered another knock to his face, Ben Petty a dislocated finger and Tom Vincent underwent an assessment for concussion but is thought to be okay.

“It’s going to have a slightly different feel to it next week I would’ve thought,” added Brooks. “But I think we’re in as strong a position as we’ve ever been in terms of strength in depth.”

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!