Hastings AC clinch county league glory

Hastings Athletic Club achieved individual and team glory in the Sussex Cross-Country League.

The local club recorded a number of good results in the campaign’s final event at Hickstead on Saturday to seal success in the overall season-long standings.

Maya Ramnarine, of Hastings Athletic Club, displays her prizes after winning the under-15 girls' age group in the Sussex Cross-Country League.

Erica Body finished third on the day and second overall in the under-13 girls’ age group, and Shannon Hopkins-Parry shook off recent illness to finish fifth on the day. Along with Nancy Barlow, the pair helped Hastings AC win a bronze medal in the team event for the season.

Carlos Nieto-Parr came second in the under-13 boys’ event and although Jonas Judah was disappointed to be 12th on the day, he had the consolation of coming third overall. Those two, along with Noah Judah and William Cooper, earned Hastings AC team bronze for the season.

Maya Ramnarine was a dominant winner of the under-15 girls’ race, so much so that she even lapped some of her fellow competitors. She also won the individual league title.

Evie Clements was sixth and Harmony Cooper seventh in the same race, helping Hastings AC clinch team gold for the season. Hannah Blomfield was also part of the triumphant team.

The Hastings Athletic Club squad which competed in the Heathfield Park round of the East Sussex Sunday Cross-Country League.

George Pool, who is really coming back into form, kicked on during the third lap to destroy the under-15 boys’ field. He also finished second for the season, and along with Isaac Elam and James Crombie, helped Hastings AC to team bronze for the season.

Joe Body was third in the under-17 boys’ race, while Riz Maslen achieved her best result of the season in the senior women’s event and Pete Blomfield took part in the senior men’s race.

Ziggy Henry won silver in the under-11 boys’ event as Sussex Primary Schools held their races prior to the older age groups.

Hastings AC runners, meanwhile, won the men’s and women’s races in the latest leg of the East Sussex Sunday Cross-Country League at Heathfield Park.

Gary Foster was a runaway winner of the men’s race and his girlfriend Stacey Clusker made it a double by claiming the women’s honours.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!