Hastings crowned county champions

Hastings have been crowned Sussex Darts Super League champions.

East Division winners Hastings claimed the overall honours by beating West Division champions Worthing 7-2 in a play-off at Clubcue Leisure, Worthing.

Hastings won three of the first four matches and all of the last four to claim a convincing victory.

Ray Tutin (23.32 average) got Hastings off to a winning start, coming from two legs down to edge out Dan Bradford (22.69 average) 3-2, sealing victory with a 74 finish.

Littlehampton levelled things up when Cliff Prior (21.91 average) recovered from losing the opening leg to defeat Neil Blackford (23.23 average) 3-1, despite recording a lower average than Blackford.

Adrian Gray (24.80 average) restored Hastings' advantage as he too came from a leg down to see off Aegir Bjornsson (24.14 average) 3-1 aided by a maximum 180 in the final leg.

Gareth Thomas (21.76 average) put Hastings 3-1 up by defeating James Stephenson (22.31 average) 3-2, winning the first, third and fifth legs.

Despite recording Hastings' highest average of the night at 24.81, Shayne Burgess was edged out 3-2 in a terrific match against Courtney Wilson, the night's star performer with a 26.22 average. Burgess won the second and fourth legs.

Adam Bryant (24.08 average) extended Hastings' advantage to 4-2 by overcoming Jorden Langridge (24.23 average) 3-1, hitting a 180 in the opening leg.

Adi Boyle (22.57 average) sealed the win for Hastings by also winning 3-1, against Craig Stoner (22.12 average). Boyle hit a 180 in the second leg to boot.

Simon Smith (23.86 average) made it 6-2 by comfortably seeing off Simon Wood (19.25 average) in straight legs.

Luke Hardy (22.65 average) put the icing on the cake by winning 3-1 against Terry Howse (22.89 average) in the final match, despite losing the opening leg.

The result capped a superb summer campaign for Hastings, who previously finished 23 points clear at the top of the East Division with 14 wins out of 14.

Hastings play their home matches at the Millers Arms pub in Ore Village.

