Historic Bexhill event ready to roll

The 80th Bexhill Men’s Open Bowls Tournament will take centre stage at The Polegrove greens throughout the coming week.

The popular annual event will run from tomorrow (Monday) until the following Saturday and prize-money is up for all three events - singles, pairs and triples - with The Birchwood Group having increased its sponsorship contribution.

Despite that, tournament organiser Bill Whittington says entries are the lowest he has known. The singles semi-finals will be the only semi-finals to be played on the Saturday morning as the pairs semi-finals will be held on the Friday afternoon and the triples on the Friday evening.