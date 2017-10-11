Last gasp goal sinks Saxons

South Saxons Hockey Club’s men’s first team conceded a last gasp goal to lose 3-2 in a tough game away to Holcombe on Saturday.

Saxons were unchanged from the previous weekend’s victory at home to Horsham seconds, but struggled to adapt to the away pitch early on.

The home side was playing at a frantic pace and troubling Saxons on the counter, and the visitors found themselves two-down after 10 minutes of the South Hockey League Kent/Sussex - Regional 2 fixture.

Despite having chances of their own, the Hastings side went in at half time 2-0 down.

Saxons came out in the second half with renewed vigour and took the game to the home team.

Jon Meredith and Paddy Cornish regained control in midfield and the pressure started to build on Holcombe.

Full-backs Gavin Cload and Chris Meredith were finding space and time on the ball, allowing attacks to build from the back, and it wasn’t long before Lloyd Williams made it 2-1.

Shortly afterwards, the scores were level. A good delivery into the D from Alex Coombs was deflected over the goalkeeper and into the empty net.

With both sides pushing for the winner, Saxons had the first chance to strike when man of the match Chris Meredith forced a short corner, but the injection was off target.

Holcombe were awarded a short corner of their own in the final minute, despite it appearing to most that the ball was raised in the D.

Holcombe converted the short corner, to the frustration of a Saxons side which had put in a fantastic second half performance.

Saxons will be looking to build on that when they host BBHC this coming Saturday. Push-back at Horntye Park is 1.30pm.