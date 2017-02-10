League leaders H&B must avoid complacency

Hastings & Bexhill head coach Chris Brooks says the rugby club can’t afford to get complacent as its prepares to return to action.

After being without a fixture last weekend, table-topping H&B will resume their Kent One title bid with a home game against Brockleians tomorrow (Saturday). Kick-off is 2.30pm.

Brooks said: “We cannot get complacent. All the teams that we play are capable of a result on their day. On paper Brockleians shouldn’t be a major challenge for us, but we’ve still got to play well and do the business.

“We’re looking upon every game now as a rehearsal for how we need to play next season (in the event of winning promotion) where every game will be that much tougher. There’s no room for relaxing at the moment.”

H&B are seven points clear of second-placed Old Williamsonians following their hard-earned 9-7 success away to Cranbrook a fortnight ago.

Brockleians are ninth in the table having lost nine of their 15 games so far, including a 34-5 defeat in October’s reverse fixture at home to H&B.

“We certainly treat every game the same way,” added Brooks, who believes the two ‘pivotal’ matches of H&B’s remaining seven in the league will be at home to Williamsonians and away to HSBC. “We never label a game an easy weekend because that could be the kiss of death.

“We’ve settled into a formula that works well for us and it’s a case of keeping our noses ahead now.”

H&B will host Old Whitgiftians in the London & SE Junior Vase semi-finals on Saturday February 25 after the Surrey One club triumphed 37-13 at home to New Milton in its quarter-final last weekend.

