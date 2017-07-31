Nessling hits course record to clinch title

Golf professional Paul Nessling continued his scintillating form with a course record to seal another tournament victory.

Hastings-based Nessling, of Cooden Beach Golf Club, was featured in last week’s Observer Sport for winning four tournaments and coming second in another in the space of eight days.

He kept the winning run going by triumphing in the PGA Surrey Open Championship OOM event at Clandon Regis Golf Club last Thursday and Friday.

Nessling carded rounds of 71 and 64 for a nine-under-par total of 135 to finish two shots clear of the three players who tied for second from an original field of almost 140 players.

His one-under-par opening round was a mixed bag of five birdies, two bogeys and a double bogey seven on a par five. But the course record second round, containing four birdies on either nine and no dropped shots, was nothing short of superb.

Nessling, wishes to thank sponsor Hera Indemnity for its ongoing support, now lies fourth on The PGA in England (South) money list having had three firsts and a tied second in his last five events.

The 27-year-old is now preparing to line up in The Nokia Masters on the HotelPlanner.com PGA EuroPro Tour at Mannings Heath Golf Club & Wine Estate. The 54-hole event will run from Wednesday to Friday.