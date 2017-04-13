Robertson to face Allen at World Championship

Jimmy Robertson has been drawn against Mark Allen in the Betfred World Snooker Championship.

Today’s (Thursday’s) draw handed Bexhill-based Robertson a first round meeting with world number 11 Allen, from Northern Ireland, at the sport’s flagship event.

The first session of the best-of-19-frames clash will take place from 7pm on Sunday with the second session at the same time the following evening.

It will be Robertson’s third appearance at The Crucible Theatre in Sheffield and he will be seeking his first victory having lost at the opening stage on his two previous visits.

The 30-year-old earned his place in the main draw by winning three matches at the qualifiers over the past week, beating Cao Yupeng 10-8, Oliver Lines 10-4 and Rod Lawler 10-6.

World number 39 Robertson was beaten 5-1 by Allen at the 2012 World Open - their one previous encounter.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!