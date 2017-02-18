Runners get set for memorial 5k race

The annual Alex Hall Memorial Fund 5K race will take place along Bexhill seafront tomorrow (Sunday).

The family-friendly event will start at 10am from near Bexhill Sailing Club and it will finish in the same place. There will also be junior races over 500m, 1km and 2km, starting at 9.30am.

There will be medals for all finishers, and additional medals for the top three men, women and juniors.

All proceeds will go to the Alex Hall Memorial Fund, which aims to develop and encourage young children in sport. The funds have also provided the town with potentially lifesaving defibrillators.

For more information, email chris@bexhillrunnerstriathletes.co.uk or call 07895 182400.

Alex was a much-loved and respected Bexhill resident who was a very active member of Bexhill Runners (now Bexhill Runners & Triathletes, running many events in club colours at home and abroad).

He tragically died of a heart attack in February 2012 while out running with a fellow club member on Bexhill seafront. His death shocked, saddened and affected the Bexhill community, especially his fellow BRT members and his colleagues at the coastal office/Rother District Council.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!