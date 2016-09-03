Runners on marks for Battle 10k race

The 2016 running of the bbb10k race will take place in Battle and the surrounding area tomorrow (Sunday) morning.

The race will start in Battle High Street at 10am and runners will subsequently head along Lower Lake and turn into Powdermill Lane.

They will then progress towards Catsfield before turning back towards Battle along Catsfield Road and North Trade Road to the finish on the Abbey Green.

On the day entry is available at a cost of £20 and subject to availability. The entry desk will be open from 8.30am. Chip timing has been introduced this year.

Before the main 10k race, a mini race for runners aged 9-14 will get under way at 9.30am. Children can also enter on the day from 8.30am at a cost of £5 (cash only).

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

