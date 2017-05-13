Runners on their marks for Bexhill races

The stage is set for the third annual Bexhill Starfish Races, which will take place along the seafront tomorrow (Sunday).

The event will again be made up of a full marathon, half marathon and a 10.5k relay, starting on the promenade adjacent to the lawns by the De La Warr Pavilion at 10am with the finish on the lawns later.

At the time of going to press, 87 entries had been received for the half marathon, 83 for the full marathon and 27 teams of four had signed up for the 10k relay. Runners will be arriving from various parts of the south and south east, including London, Berkshire and Hampshire.

The course is predominantly flat, with two short inclines at the eastern turn, so entrants have a good opportunity of recording a personal best time - assuming the wind doesn’t blow! As the event is UKA-licensed, it can be used for best of age times to gain entry to other events.

Every finisher will receive a commemorative medal, and there will be engraved trophies for the winners of the ladies’ and men’s marathon and half marathon, with engraved medals for each runner-up and third place finisher.

The winners, runners-up and third place finishers in the 10.5k relay will each receive an engraved medal. There will also be four spot prizes of a bottle of champagne and each runner’s number will be entered into a free draw to win £100.

The event attracts runners of varying abilities with many entering the Starfish Races to complete their first marathon. It has a reputation for being a friendly event and in the past has received praise from the UK Athletics adjudicator.

Although the event raises much-needed funds for children’s charity Tree of Hope (last year it raised more than £6,000), it welcomes other charities to raise funds through individual sponsorship.

Held in association with the Bexhill Runners & Triathletes club, this year’s event will feature chipped timing courtesy of event partners Rider HQ.

The picturesque Victorian promenade makes it perfect for spectators and it’s a looped course so you will be able to see the runners twice on each lap.

One of the competitors is Paul Jenkins, a Multiple Sclerosis sufferer from Maidstone who will walk the course with his two carerers.

Paul says he really wants to take part as his MS is not getting better and the event will ‘keep my head in the right place’. He is going on a drugs trial next month for MS and says the event would be excellent preparation.

He has previously completed half marathons in Canterbury, Folkestone, Maidstone, Deal and Dartford with his stick or walker in an average time of four hours and seven minutes. He now really wants to do one in Sussex and has chosen Bexhill as his destination.

The race co-ordinator would like to thank main sponsor Survey Roofing and all the other sponsors for supporting The Starfish Races, with special thanks to all who give up their time to be a marshal on the day.

For full event details, visit www.starfishraces.com or email starfishraces@outlook.com

