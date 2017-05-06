Runners on their marks for popular race

The Hastings Runners 5-Mile Race will take place tomorrow (Sunday), starting at 10.30am from outside the town hall.

Postal entries are now closed and with just a few places still available, online entry is now the best way to sign up.

A handful of entries may be available on the morning of the race. If so they will be sold on a first come, first served basis from 9am at the race headquarters in the town hall. Availability, however, is not guaranteed.

The main body of entries has naturally come from Hastings Runners, with more than 120 competitors. At present 33 running clubs will be represented from as far afield as Devon and the Midlands, with runners aged from 16-84.

Gary Foster (Hastings AC) is running well at present and is likely to be a strong contender for victory, while clubmates Blake Mitchell and Kieron Booker should also fare well. Gary Judges, the 2013 winner from Hailsham Harriers, is also in the field.

Some changes to the race headquarters area have had to be made due to the closure of the town centre toilets, but temporary toilets will be available in the start/finish area.

The prize-giving will take place at approximately midday and Heather Chandler, the widow of the runner in whose memory the race is held, will present the awards. All proceeds will be donated to St Michael’s Hospice.

See our comprehensive sports coverage in the Observer every Friday.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be amongst the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

And do share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!