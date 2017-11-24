Tough run continues with visit of title chasers

A tough run of fixtures for Hastings & Bexhill Rugby Club will continue with a visit from promotion-chasing opposition tomorrow (Saturday).

After being in cup action last weekend, H&B will resume their London Three South East programme against a second-placed Thanet Wanderers side which is only a point off the top.

H&B head coach Chris Brooks said: “I’m looking forward to seeing where we’re at; it will be a good indicator. They’re the sort of team we want to be matching in order to progress our own game.

“They lost their first game fairly recently and it seems to have been fairly out of character. From what I’ve heard they’re a good all-round side with backs and forwards linking well, and they’ve got a bit of pace.”

H&B are in sixth place having won four and lost four of their opening nine league matches. Thanet have won seven and lost two of their nine games to date.

“Barring any major disasters, the top three and bottom three are pretty much already decided,” added Brooks. “It’s that lump of six in the middle that we’re competing to be as high up as possible.”

John Hanagarth, Calvin Crosby-Clarke, Chaz Ackerley and Tom Waring are set to return, but Bruce Steadman won’t feature as he’s getting married. Kick-off at Ark William Parker Academy is 2.30pm.