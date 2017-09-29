We had a bad day, admits H&B coach

Hastings & Bexhill coach Chris Brooks admitted ‘we had a bad day’ after the rugby club lost for the first time this season.

H&B went down 18-7 at home to Old Wlliamsonians in London Three South East on Saturday, ending their three-match unbeaten start.

Brooks said: “We had a bad day. The first half was very even, we soaked up an awful lot of pressure and didn’t really let them cross the line.

“Second half there was no faulting the guys on their motivation or want to win, but our game management was not good at all. We weren’t executing the moves we’ve been training very efficiently and we paid the price for that.

“I think the guys were frustrated too, but it’s not the end of the world. Williamsonians are a very good side and we were missing quite a few experienced heads. There were lots of good things to take from it as well.”

In Jacob McDonough, Robin Brereton and Tom Vincent, all of whom are aged between 22 and 24, the average age of H&B’s front row was probably the youngest in living memory.

H&B are fourth in the table, albeit having played a game more than all of the clubs below them, and they will travel to eighth-placed Crawley tomorrow (Saturday).

Anthony Roche should return, and the fitness of Jimmy Adams and Steve McManus will be assessed. Joe Umpleby was expected to train this week following a broken nose.