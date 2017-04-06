West Hill talent set for Three Nations event

A West Hill Boxing Club talent has been selected to compete in an international tournament after reaching the final of a national championship.

Elsie Pattenden will take her place at the Three Nations Youth & Junior Championships in Rotherham this weekend.

The 15-year-old, under-48 kilos fighter will compete alongside boxers from Wales, Scotland and England, with a semi-final and potentially a final on the agenda.

Pattenden booked her place in the final of the Junior Championships with a unanimous points victory over Chantelle Whiting (Tavistock ABC) in Grantham.

The West Hill boxer produced a great performance throughout the fight and kept catching her opponent with good, powerful combinations.

Her reward is a meeting with Simran Kaur, an England international and European champion from Telford, on Sunday April 16.

West Hill coach Dave Bishop said: “That’s going to be a test, but Elsie’s very confident so it’s going to be a tight bout I think. She (Kaur) is a very tall, accomplished boxer, but Elsie’s a stronger and more aggressive fighter.”

In other West Hill news, Brandon Davies lost on a close unanimous points decision to Jake Clarke (Golden Ring ABC) in the Hampshire versus Sussex round of the Elite Championships in Portsmouth.

Davies produced a decent display, but Clarke - the number three rated fighter in the country - got through and went on to win the Southern Counties title.

Ben Moore got back to winning ways by boxing well to win a support bout at the same event against Muhammad Ahmad, from Berinsfield ABC in Oxfordshire.

Jack Cronin lost on a split decision to Dylan Hewitt (Tunbridge Wells) at an open show in Sandwich, but is due to be back in action, along with debutant Euan Atkins, on a dinner show at the Brighton Hilton Metropole tomorrow (Friday).

West Hill will also head to Camberley on Sunday as Archie Fuller and Alex Howes compete on a club show.

