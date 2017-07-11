Wimbledon: Johanna Konta thrills the crowds to advance to semi-finals

Eastbourne’s Johanna Konta continues to make history as she advanced to the semi-finals of Wimbledon in thrilling fashion.

Konta, the number six seed, came through on centre court 6-7 (2-7) 7-6 (7-5) against a determined Simona Halep to book her place in the last four.

The nerveless British No 1 is the first British female in the semi-finals since Virginia Wade in 1978. The Eastbourne based player will face Venus Williams, who beat Ostapenko 6-3 7-5, next.

Speaking after a quite remarkable match, Konta said, “Right now its surreal because of how quickly things change in tennis. I’m definitely still digesting things. I definitely felt clear on what I was trying to achieve, regardless of if it was going my way. I just stuck to my true self. I knew against Simona she wasn’t going to give me much for free and I had to create my own chances and I took a few of them.

“I felt consistent in my approach and in my general being out there. I continued to trust in myself.”

Konta will be full of confidence as she prepares for 37-year-old Williams.

Konta added, “I feel that age is not a factor with her. She is a tremendous champion. I’m humbled and excited to share the court with her. We have had some good battles in the past.”