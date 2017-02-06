Only six matches beat the weather

Just six games involving Macron East Sussex Football League clubs beat the wet weather last weekend, four of them in the cup competitions.

Premier Division leaders Hollington United are through to the semi-finals of the Premier Travel Challenge Cup after a 5-2 victory away to Division One side Northiam 75.

The hosts scored through Stephen Housaga and James Fielding, but strikes by Luke Woodley (2), Frazer Fitchett, Sam White and Brady Bowles won it for Hollington.

Sedlescombe Rangers also progressed to the last four, but needed extra-time to defeat visitors Hawkhurst United 3-2 in an all-Premier Division affair.

A Philip Hatch brace and one from Luke Davies earned Rangers another home tie, against Eastbourne Rangers or Battle Baptists, whose tie was among the many postponements. Tyler Charles and Jason Baldock claimed the Hawkhurst goals.

Bexhill United II, from Division Three, pipped Division Two team Eastbourne Athletic on penalties to reach the Wisdens Sports Challenge Cup semi-finals.

Sedlescombe and Hawkhurst tussle for possession at Oaklands Park on Saturday.

The game itself had finished 3-3 at the end of extra-time. Goals from Josh Delmon, James Hanoman and Jake Lambert saw Athletic leading with just five minutes remaining, but Bexhill’s Andrew Matthews claimed his second goal of the afternoon to send the tie to spot-kicks. Marc Standen had earlier scored for the visitors.

Division One leaders Rye Town booked their place in the Hastings & District FA Junior Cup semi-finals after eventually edging out Division Three pacesetters Bexhill Rovers 4-3 having led 4-0 after 70 minutes.

Richard Weller (2), Sam Henham and Charlie Stevens were on target for Rye, who will visit Bexhill Town or Bexhill United II in the last four.

Two league matches were played and Jared Lusted scored all five goals for Little Common II in their 5-1 victory away to Herstmonceux in Division One. Ryan Reid scored the hosts' consolation.

More action from Sedlescombe's extra-time victory over Hawkhurst.

Bexhill AAC II climbed out of the bottom two in Division Four on the back of a 3-3 draw away to Victoria Baptists. James Bellett claimed a hat-trick for the Baptists, but an Alex Williams double and one from Matt Simmons earned AAC a useful point.

