Park up to second after third straight win

Crowhurst Park moved up to second in Sussex Cricket League Division Five East on the back of a comfortable victory on Saturday.

Five wickets for Keith Hobbs followed by half-centuries from Clive Tong and Ed Smissen helped clinch a seven-wicket win away to Lindfield seconds.

Ed Smissen shared in a partnership of 146 with Tong.

In the delightful surroundings of Hurstpierpoint College, Lindfield got off to a fine start after choosing to bat with Scott Clark (49) and youngster Thanvi Choudhury (31) moving the score to 89 without loss.

After Choudhury fell to Liam McLean for a well-made 31, however, wickets began to go down quickly. McLean (2-29) and Hobbs turned the screw to reduce Lindfield to 128-9.

Only Conor Andrew (20) repelled the Crowhurst attack before a last wicket stand of 32 between Scott Pedley and Will Spence saw the total reach 160.

Park would have been slightly frustrated by their performance in the field, but showed good spirit to fight back and restrict Lindfield, Hobbs finishing with 5-29 from nine overs.

In reply, Lindfield’s opening attack of Pedley and Spence continued on from where their batting left off and had Park in trouble at 14-2. They continued to cause problems and had the fielders taken their chances, it could have been a completely different outcome.

Tong and Smissen settled things down, and when Tong got his eye in, runs were more easy to come by. Tong hit a fluent 89 on a beautiful batting track, which included 13 fours and four sixes, to effectively take the game away from Lindfield.

Tong was supported by an unbeaten 51 from Smissen in a 146-run partnership and Park reached their target in just 24 overs.

After starting the season with five limited overs matches, the playing format now switches to timed matches and Park are at home to Buxted Park this coming Saturday.

Sussex Division Five East standings (all played 5 matches): 1 RYE 134pts, 2 CROWHURST PARK 131, 3 Seaford 119, 4 Rottingdean 109, 5 Cuckfield II 94, 6 Glynde & Beddingham 92, 7 Hellingly 86, 8 Buxted Park 77, 9 Lindfield II 55, 10 St James’s Montefiore II 43.