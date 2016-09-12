PICTURES: Bexhill V Lashings

The weather gods frowned on Bexhill Cricket Club as its long-awaited visit from Lashings All-Stars was cut short by rain on Saturday.

Bexhill's T20 match against a Lashings side containing some big names from the world of cricket was halted halfway through with conditions unplayable.

Lashings totalled 176-7 batting first at a damp Polegrove, with former England all-rounder Chris Lewis blasting 77 off just 43 balls.

