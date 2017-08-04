Priory keen to end rain-hit run

Hastings Priory’s cricketers will be eager to finally complete a game tomorrow (Saturday) after three successive cancellations or abandonments in all competitions.

Priory will host Preston Nomads in the Sussex Premier League hoping August brings some kinder weather after an unseasonably wet end to July.

Last weekend’s visit from Cuckfield was the latest casualty. Priory had started well, reaching 93-2 from 19 overs, with Joe Billings 44 not out, when the rain became too heavy.

“We started so well,” said Priory coach Ian Gillespie. “Joe Billings played really well, Pools (James Pooley) played nicely. I think we were going to get a big score so it’s really frustrating.

“The season’s been frustrating all the way. We started off with so many injuries and the unavailabilities we knew we were going to have at the start.

“And when we’ve got a full strength side, we’ve been frustrated by the weather and a bit of misfortune. I don’t think we’ve had any breaks at all.”

Priory are eighth in the table with five games to go - 78 points above the two relegation places and 28 adrift of fifth-placed Nomads.

Strike bowler John Morgan is expected to return for tomorrow’s match, which is due to get underway from 12noon at Horntye Park.

Second-bottom Bexhill, meanwhile, will travel to a second-placed East Grinstead side which is just a point behind leaders Roffey.

Bexhill will be without Stuart Collier, captain Johnathan Haffenden, Tim Hambridge and James Walker. Shawn Johnson is likely to lead the side in Haffenden’s absence.

Sussex Premier League standings (all played 13 matches): 1 Roffey 305pts, 2 East Grinstead 304, 3 Cuckfield 263, 4 Horsham 252, 5 Preston Nomads 218, 6 Middleton 203, 7 Brighton & Hove 191, 8 HASTINGS PRIORY 190, 9 BEXHILL 112, 10 Ansty 96.