Robinson joins Sussex Cricket board

Sussex Cricket have appointed Jason Robinson as a director.

Robinson is currently the chief risk officer at Fidelity Information Services (FIS) which is one of the world’s largest Fintech businesses, and he has extensive experience across the global financial services sector.

Previously a wicketkeeper on the Warwickshire staff, Robinson also represented Worcestershire and Somerset Second Elevens and various Minor Counties.

After playing in the Birmingham & District Premier League for over 30 years, he now lives in Brighton and coaches the Academy and Junior teams at Preston Nomads Cricket Club.

Chairman of Sussex Cricket Jim May said: “Jason brings a very strong skill set encompassing risk management, change management and P&L experience as well as considerable understanding of recreational and professional cricket.

“His appointment is part of the board’s succession programme as we ensure we have the capabilities to oversee the continued successful development of Sussex Cricket.”