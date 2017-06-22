Rye denied despite huge 264 partnership

Rye Cricket Club’s first team endured a frustrating draw at home to a 10-man St James’s Montefiore second team.

Rye dominated the game, but just failed to bowl the opposition out and missed out on returning to the Sussex Cricket League Division Five East summit as a result.

Sandun Dias blasted 121 not out and took four wickets in the frustrating draw.

With both sides wanting to bowl first, Rye skipper Gary Willis lost the toss for the sixth time this season and his side was put in to bat on a wicket that looked like a road.

Rye’s opening pair of Sandun Dias (121 not out) and George Wathen (135 not out) proceeded to hit the ball to all parts of the ground. With the score 264-0 off 37 overs, Willis decided to declare, giving Rye 63 overs to bowl the opposition out.

St James’s lacked intent from the off in reply and Rye started to realise they were in for a long afternoon. With St James’s 167-3 from 45 overs, the draw looked the most likely outcome.

Great bowling from Dias (4-30) and Wathen (3-30) brought Rye within sight of victory, needing one wicket from the last over. But Charles Davies, who batted 50 overs for his 92 not out, saved the day for his side, St James’s finishing on 220-8.

Rye will travel to title rivals Seaford in what promises to be a closely-fought encounter this coming Saturday.

Sussex Cricket League Division Five East standings (all played seven matches): 1 Rottingdean 167pts, 2 CROWHURST PARK 161, 3 Seaford 159, 4 RYE 154, 5 Buxted Park 137, 6 Glynde & Beddingham 135, 7 Hellingly 122, 8 Cuckfield II 112, 9 Lindfield II 62, 10 St James’s Montefiore II 49.