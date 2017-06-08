Rye go top after fourth straight win

Rye sit proudly on top of Sussex Cricket League Division Five East after four consecutive victories.

Their latest success was a 42-run win away to Glynde & Beddingham on Saturday, in which Sandun Dias made a century and Harry Smeed took five wickets.

Stand-in captain Smeed won the toss and batted on a good looking track. Rye lost George Wathen for 12, but Dias took the attack to Glynde and scored freely.

Dias and James Hamilton (25) forged a partnership of 113, and when Hamilton fell to leave the score 141-2, Rye were in a strong position.

Dias continued to punish any delivery straying in line as he compiled a fantastic 110. Smeed hit a quickfire 39 and Dan Seabrook 25, giving Rye a great score off 260-7.

Glynde got off to a great start in reply, with Alex Thornhill (68) and Matthew Cramp (66) putting together an opening stand of 114.

But as they have done over the last few games, Rye took wickets in clumps and no other Glynde batsman scored more than 15 as Smeed (5-51) and Wathen (3-29) - continuing his fine form with the ball - ripped through the Glynde batting.

Dias returned to the attack to finish the innings off as Rye bowled Glynde out for 218. Rye will travel to Rottingdean tomorrow (Saturday) looking to maintain their fine form.

Sussex Division Five East standings (all played 5 matches): 1 RYE 134pts, 2 CROWHURST PARK 131, 3 Seaford 119, 4 Rottingdean 109, 5 Cuckfield II 94, 6 Glynde & Beddingham 92, 7 Hellingly 86, 8 Buxted Park 77, 9 Lindfield II 55, 10 St James’s Montefiore II 43.