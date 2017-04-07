Sussex come out in favour of city T20 plans

Sussex Cricket’s board have come out in favour of plans for a new city-based T20 tournament.

They met to consider the resolution from the ECB Board to amend the ECB Articles of Association to allow for the new eight-team competition to begin from the 2020 season.

Sussex’s board have agreed to support the proposal after receiving further information and assurances regarding the long term future of the 18 first-class counties.

Since September 2016, Sussex has sought certain guarantees from the ECB regarding:

* The future of the Specsavers County Championship

* The continuation of the NatWest T20 Blast which will not be played at the same time as the new competition

We now look forward to working together with everyone in English cricket to build a bright future. Rob Andrew

* The continuation of county cricket during the new competition

* That no county names or brands will be used for the eight new teams

* That the governance structures within the ECB be reviewed to ensure that any future changes to the professional game can be decided only by a significant majority of the 18 FCCs and the MCC.

Rob Andrew, new CEO of Sussex Cricket said: “This is a very important time for the long-term future of English cricket. There are significant opportunities to appeal to a wider audience and the next generation of boys and girls and to inspire a lifelong passion for cricket.

“The future of the first-class county structure and its critical role in the development of cricket must also be protected and enhanced by providing financial sustainability over the long term.

“We believe we have been given the necessary assurances by the ECB which protects the interests of everyone associated with Sussex Cricket, and we now look forward to working together with everyone in English cricket to build a bright future.”

The city T20 plans have divided cricket followers, players and officials – with some believing the contest is vital to take cricket to a new generation of fans and others fearing it marks a major threat to the county structure.

Don’t miss out on all the latest breaking sports news where you live.

Here are four ways you can be sure you’ll be among the first to know what’s going on.

1 Make this website your homepage

2 Like our Facebook page at facebook.com/pages/Sport-Sussex

3 Follow us on Twitter @SportSussex

4 Register with us by clicking on ‘sign in’ (top right corner). You can then receive our daily newsletter AND add your point of view to stories that you read here.

Share with your family and friends - so they don’t miss out!