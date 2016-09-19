Young all-rounder Delray selected for Young Lions

Eastbourne cricketer Delray Rawlins, of the Sussex Academy, has been selected as part of the ECB’s Young Lions International Pathway group this winter.

The 19 year-old all-rounder has been selected in a group that will attend training camps in both Loughborough and Dubai in November and December, and potentially has the opportunity to progress on to the Lions tour to India early next year, as a second spinner for the trip to India.

Andy Flower will lead an 18-man squad on a Lions training camp in Dubai in November and December, including three 50-over matches for England Lions against the United Arab Emirates at the ICC Academy and a three-day match against Afghanistan in Sharjah.

“This squad is for the first half of our Lions programme this winter,” explained Flower. “Firstly to build on some of the leadership work we did at the Royal Military Academy Sandhurst last winter, which leads into a short camp at Loughborough, before we head out to Dubai later in November.

“We are taking 18 players because whereas last winter, and in our Tri-Series this summer, our focus was specifically on white-ball cricket, this year we will be working on both white-ball and red-ball skills.

“Developing skill will remain the highest priority of our work, with a range of specialist coaches to work with the players in the excellent facilities at the ICC Academy, and initially the opportunity to do that away from the different demands of competition.

“However towards the end of the camp we will play as England Lions in white-ball and red-ball fixtures, and an England Lions squad will then be selected later in December for a tour of Sri Lanka in February and March which will again involve white-ball and red-ball fixtures.”

More than 50 players between the ages of 17 and 30 have been selected for involvement in the four components of the men’s International Pathway this winter – the Lions, the Young Lions, the Pace Programme, and Overseas Placements.