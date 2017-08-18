Amazing dance workshop in lead-up to Pride 2017 parade

The organisers of Hastings Pride which launches tomorrow announce a “fantastic” opportunity to be part of this year’s parade and even the possibility of taking part in the opening ceremony.

Hastings Pride is once again working with dancer and teacher Sirona Thorneycroft. Sirona is an international burlesque and bellydancer, known for her fantastic wing acts, especially her signature Moth performance. She has travelled abroad and performed at established shows including Best of Burlesque at Edinburgh Fringe, London Burlesque Festival, and competed at the World Burlesque Games 2016.

Sirona will be leading a two hour workshop at Pulse School Of Movement, Cornfield Terrace, from 6.30pm on August 24. The cost of £30 includes your own pair of Isis wings to keep, book via www.eventbrite.co.uk.

A bellydancer for ten years, Sirona has used Isis wings in many of her performances and she has developed many of the movements which she is able to teach her students who might be wanting to add some flair to their performance.

This two hour tuition and dance workshop will involve showing you how to hold wings correctly, side splits, twirls, spins and body movement to compliment your wing work.

Other Pride events start tomorrow, Saturday, and run until next weekend with the parade on Sunday August 27 at The Oval from 11am.