Artwork mirrors changes and political unrest

Photo-montage artist Julia Andrews-Clifford explores themes of feminism in British culture and advertising in a new show opening at the blackShed gallery from June 17.

Andrews-Clifford has worked in the creative industries since the mid-90’s such as the British Film Institute and The Museum of Moving Image NYC, so it comes as no surprise to find a clear understanding of the connotations and social functions of images in the photomontages in her artwork.

Photomontage - along with expressive punk-inspired collage artworks - has seen a resurgence in line with the rise of social upheaval and political shifts, raising new and exciting questions about how movements like pop art are still influencing modern culture and in turn how modern culture influences contemporary art.

Andrews-Clifford engages with this evolving tradition with a new body of photomontage works that explores the place of women in a post Trump, post-internet world. Her work harks back to a more clearly segregated world of 1940’s film using film publicity and advertising as her source materials and reworking it, posing tricky questions about our modern ‘liberal’ values and the links that still remain to the last century.

blackShed curator Kenton Lowe said: “Do come and see this show, Julia is essentially working with collage, which first emerged during the Dada movement in the early 20th Century, but it’s back on trend and it’s here at the blackShed. Julia uses relatively sophisticated techniques and approaches her collages with some complexity, this in itself is interesting and in my mind demonstrates great skill, but Julia has a voice very relevant in today’s society and we can all relate to what she says.”

/Cut by Julia Andrews-Clifford runs until July 29. For further information about the artist and the gallery at Russet Farm in Robertsbridge visit www.theblackshedgallery.org.uk.

