Be wowed this Sunday by dazzling Dyamond Dance show

Be amazed by the energy, poise and strength of local talent in The Dyamond Dance Show this weekend at the White Rock Theatre in Hastings.

The Dyamond Dance cast is back with another spectacular production of dance, singing and acting and ready to show its audience an evening to remember with various exciting and entertaining acts - so if you enjoy ballet, street dance, musical theatre or jazz, this is a variety show not be missed. The performance is on Sunday June 4 at 7pm.

Chloella Gunn founded Dyamond Dance in March 2005 and she created a revolutionary school with an urban and commercial only theme, one of the first of its time, taking on more traditional dance styles such as ballet, tap and jazz and giving them a modern twist, now well known to many as the ‘dyamond flava’. Chloella is professionally qualified in street dance, jazz dance, tap dance, ballet dance, burlesque dance, pole dance, latin and salsa dance, to name a few as well as singing and drama and all aspects of the performing arts.

Dyamond Dance has become renowned for its Street Dance and Hip Hop styles but now offers all classes from classical ballet to breaking to singing.

Tickets cost £16 or £14 for under-12s, and are available on 01424 462288 or whiterocktheatre.org.uk.