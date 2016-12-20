Celebrating Bowie through photography in new show

The exhibition Silhouettes and Shadows is a collaboration with Rockarchive.com and on tour from Photofusion in Brixton, and features work by twelve of the world’s leading music photographers.

It will open on January 10 at the gallery in Norman Road, and runs until February 25. The gallery is open from Tuesday-Saturday from 11am-4pm and admission is free.

It includes images by Mick Rock, Geoff MacCormack, Barrie Wentzell, Steve Rapport, Ian Dickson, Terry Pastor, Mark Mawston, Stefan Wallgren and Janet Macoska, as well as new and previously un-exhibited work by Fernando Aceves, Ray Stevenson and Dave Hogan.

