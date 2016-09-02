Classy burlesque and party night action at Printworks

BUST, an extravagant night of Burlesque and bass beats comes to the Printworks in Claremont, Hastings, tomorrow evening (September 3).

DJ Statis Beatnik returns to the decks after raising the roof at the Coastal Currents After Party which launched the Observer Building in 2015 so this is a rare opportunity to see this talented DJ in action.

Preceding the DJ and dancing upstairs, is a spectacular event in itself with three performances by two world class Burlesque performers Miss Betsy Rose and Kitty Bang Bang downstairs. Both are acclaimed artists performing highly choreographed acts.

This is billed as a packed evening of glamour, gorgeousness and celebration of classic burlesque with a full on party atmosphere followed by DJ and dancing into the night.

The event is from 8pm until 1am at the Printworks - buy tickets from www.sweetanddandy.co.uk/tickets