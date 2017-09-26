Craftwork at its finest from Guild

The Sussex Guild’s enormously varied Contemporary Craft Show takes place this weekend, Saturday and Sunday from 10-5pm. at the De La Warr Pavilion in Bexhill.

This is the second year that members of the Guild will be exhibiting their fine crafts in the ground floor auditorium. Over 50 designer makers, all members of the Sussex Guild, will be exhibiting spectacular and beautifully made crafts, all professionally created in small workshops and studios across Sussex. The work can be purchased or commissioned. For more details visit www.thesussexguild.co.uk