Dark beauty of fairy tales is captured in Moxy’s images

Not So Grimm Tales is a new exhibition of a series of digital art images inspired by infamous fairy tales of the Brothers Grimm, as well as those by Hans Christian Andersen and Collodi.

These tales from the 19th century have been brought up to date through the use of photography and digital artistry. Moxy Child, a professional studio photographer and digital artist has created images with her own interpretation of these well-known fantasies.

This selling exhibition is part of the South East Open Studio Scheme and opened last Friday to run until Saturday June 24 (excluding Sundays), Monday to Friday from 10.30-5pm and Saturdays 10.30–1pm. There will be photography demonstrations on Mondays, Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. Prices of works start at £3 for cards through to £500. The exhibition will be held in the studio created in the 19th century barns of Vinehall Farm in Unit 52, Vinehall Business Centre, Mountfield, Robertsbridge.