Do you know someone whose home needs a makeover?

A daytime interior design show is looking for new people to take part in the next season.

60 Minute Makeover, a show that surprises deserving people with home improvements, is recording a new series and is casting now.

Do you want to surprise a friend? Perhaps you know a local hero who deserves a special reward?

Whether they’re your local lollipop person, or someone who’s always fundraising for your community, the casting team want to hear about them.

Get in touch with the team to surprise your nominee with a magical home makeover by emailing 60mmapplications@shiver.tv