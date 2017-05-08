Eclectic mix of art in Fairlight show

A two day art exhibition and sale of work will be held by Fairlight Art Group in Fairlight Village Hall on Saturday and Sunday May 20 and 21.

Organiser Carol Ardley said: “This show will include all mediums - such as oil, watercolour, pastels - and the work is very varied; it’s an eclectic mix of styles and subject matter.”

Fairlight Art Group meets every Thursday afternoon, and the 30 or so members also enjoy a workshop or talk from an expert once a month. The group has been going for about 25 years and is made up of a wide age-range.

Saturday is a ticket event which will run from 6-9pm. The tickets, £4 in advance or £5 on the door are obtainable from Fairlight Post Office or calling 01424 814178. Also there will be a charity raffle on Saturday evening.

The entrance price includes a buffet and a drink so visitors can enjoy a glass of wine while they browse the art.

Sunday May 21 is an open studio from 10.30-4pm. Free admittance and ample parking. Refreshments available.

All the work on display is by local artists and at very affordable prices.