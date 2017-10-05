Ethel Loves Me’s landscape show

There’s still time to catch the current show Weald Meets The Marsh - A Landscape Study at Ethel Loves Me in Rye, which runs until October 11.

The exhibition is work by Rebecca Coates of Float Press whose series of new paintings inspired by the glories of the local landscape and the changing seasons hang alongside works in other mediums.

Weald Meets The Marsh exhibition at Ethel Loves Me in Rye

Rebecca grew up in Kent and East Sussex and studied at Chelsea School of Art and Middlesex University in London, graduating with a degree in Three Dimensional Design.

Her early career was focused on product design and sculpture, before setting up Float Press with her husband Gary McKay.

Inspired by their location at Float Farm in the middle of the Brede valley, Rebecca set about producing work reflecting her immediate surroundings, letting nature become her muse. The quiet Wealden countryside features in all her work – a celebration of local flora and fauna, abundant hedgerows, the structural grids of fields, the eerie marshland and soft, vernacular local architecture.

The new show includes a series of artworks mixing which presents a sometimes abstracted, impressionistic, delicate and textural take on local landscapes. Float Press will also be presenting additional pieces in different mediums reflecting earlier stages of Float Press and Rebecca’s work, and signed limited edition pieces will be available alongside original works.

Ethel Loves Me is a new gallery space at 17 East Street, Rye.