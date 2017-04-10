Facile and Viscous new work at Murmurations Gallery

This week saw the start of a new show by local and regional artists at Murmurations gallery in Bexhill highlighting the medium of oil on canvas.

Running until April 30, Facile And Viscous highlights the expressive nature of the medium in paintings by Val Flack; and its more thick viscous nature in abstract paintings by Kate Gritton or more traditional methods by George Robertson. The show also brings together other examples of genre and styles by artists such as David Askew, Alexandra Leadbeater, Sarah Flack and Ruth Cowell.

George Robertson caries the flame for realism and dips his toes into the realm of the impressionist to create a pensive world. Kate Grittons’s work connotes an atmosphere at odds with its self, still, but on edge. David Askew’s abstraction pulls all meaning from his imagery allowing you to mould his work into whatever you make it. Val Flack’s work screams vibrancy and life into her often everyday subjects, which pushes them to become something more than ordinary. The work of Alex Leadbeater is that of stillness inside a storm, contemplative on a bittersweet destruction. Sarah Flack combines a mix of imagery, collaging thoughts to capture the essence of a subject.

This exhibition brings together a selection of artists who each have their own personal connection with the medium and use it to express a variety of complex thoughts and feelings while showing why oil has remained at the forefront of the creative pallete and is still used today.

For more information, email info@murmurationsgallery.co.uk Open 10.30-4.30. Tuesdays-Sundays. 17a Parkhurst Rd, Bexhill.