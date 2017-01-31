Film night from local producer

Hastings film producer and writer Glyn Carter presents an evening of films from Stories Into Light on Tuesday February 7.

This takes place at The Palace, White Rock, on Hastings seafront from 7.30pm. Entry £5.

The evening promises great entertainment with the majority of the films being comedies. Four have won awards and been selected for international festivals. The programme includes the first screening of Glyn’s latest film, The Gun Man, starring Gordon Kennedy, currently in ITV’s The Halcyon. The Gun Man is dramatic thriller, in which a gun enthusiast befriends a research student, played by local actor Hayley-Marie Axe. Glyn said: “It’s a strong, tense story.”

The cast of “brilliant” actors were directed by Jo Southwell who is moving into feature films building on her award-winning short films.

Glyn has also written, produced and directed several comedies, mostly “about people who really shouldn’t be in the same bedroom together.” The programme includes adaptations of short plays produced successfully as part of the Hastings Fringe last summer. Other films are short dramas, and two mini-documentaries.

