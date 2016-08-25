Film review: Cell (3 out of 5)

Most of us have a mobile phone. We use it every day to keep in touch with work, friends and family and find out what’s going on in the world.

But what if the phone signal was used to scramble people’s brains, turning them into murdering savages?

That’s the basic plot of Cell.

In a cracking start to the movie, John Cusack plays Clay Riddell, an artist who is trying to contact his son and estranged wife while waiting at an airport.

All of a sudden everyone using a mobile phone hears a high pitched sound that turns them into homicidal maniacs; luckily Riddell’s battery has packed up.

Although not dead, these people act like all the zombies you’ve ever seen in movies, running around until someone actually does kill them.

Riddell manages to escape and teams up with a motley crew of people including Tom McCourt (Samuel L. Jackson) and Alice Maxwell (Isabelle Fuhrman).

Director Tod Williams serves up plenty of action, raising the tension, adding a few jump shocks and generally keeping the audience on the edge of its seat.

The final third may well split the audience into those happy with how the story goes and those who are disappointed.

I was OK with the final scenes but if you like all the loose ends tied up neatly then you’ll be frustrated.

The main cast all put in a good shift and it’s a particularly good role for Cusack.

The fact that the story is based on a Stephen King novel will attract an audience and at least give people a chance to make their own judgement on the film.