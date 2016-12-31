Film review: Collateral Beauty (3 out of 5)

Reaction to this movie seems to have been quite extreme.

There have been reviews saying it’s one of the worst films of the year, while the public reaction I’ve seen has been that it’s very good.

I’m sat in the middle of the two camps. And that’s not a cop out!

True, there are problems with the film, but there is also a lot going for it.

Definitely on the plus side is a quality cast, featuring the talents of Edward Norton, Kate Winslet, Michael Peña, Helen Mirren, Naomie Harris, and Keira Knightley.

Will Smith takes the lead role and while he’s not one of my favourite actors, does a reasonable job.

Smith plays Howard, a successful advertising agency executive, who suffers a personal tragedy.

He questions the meaning and purpose of life by writing to Love, Death and Time.

However, his friends decide to help him come to terms with his grief.

I’m all for a film that asks some big questions and this certainly had me thinking after the final credits.

Some of the dialogue borders on the pretentious and there are parts of the plot that don’t add up or jar somewhat.

However, Helen Mirren and Michael Peña in particular provide great performances that keep the whole thing out of the bog of sentimentality.

Film details: Collateral Beauty (12A) 97mins

Director: David Frankel

Starring: Will Smith, Edward Norton, Kate Winslet

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol