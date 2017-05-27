Film review: Pirates Of The Carribean: Salazar’s Revenge (3 out of 5)

I watched this latest movie in the ‘Pirates...’ franchise under the impression that it would be the final one - it seems I was probably wrong.

I hear now that, in Churchill’s words, it’s the ‘beginning of the end’ and at least another is likely.

Which seems slightly strange as number five does seem to wrap up quite a few loose ends.

If you have watched any of the previous four films this one won’t surprise you - we still have amazing special effects, big action scenes, familiar characters and a quest.

This time Sparrow teams up with Henry Turner (Brenton Thwaites) and Carina Smyth (Sussex’s own Kaya Scodelario) in the search for the all-powerful trident of Poseidon.

Geoffrey Rush is back as Captain Hector Barbossa, but we have an even more terrifying character in Captain Salazar (rather excellently played by Javier Bardem) who is in charge of a ghost ship.

And, of course, we have Johnny Depp as Sparrow himself.

If you enjoy Depp’s portrayal of the pirate then you’ll love this movie as much as the others.

However, I’m not a great fan and the humour and jokes turned this into more of a ‘Carry On...’ movie.

I said there aren’t any surprises, but I was wrong on one account, Two particular characters from the past films turn up and there’s a weird cameo from one very famous celebrity who turns up as Jack’s uncle.

So overall, this could be described as a Marmite movie - you’ll either have a ball or wonder what the fuss is all about.

Film details: Pirates Of The Carribean: Salazar’s Revenge (12A) 129mins

Director: Joachim Rønning, Espen Sandberg

Starring: Johnny Depp, Geoffrey Rush, Javier Bardem

Screening courtesy of Horsham Capitol