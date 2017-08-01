Film review: The Ghoul (3 out of 5)

A film that looks at the frailty of the human mind can be fraught with dangers, such as simplifying a highly complex concept.

The Ghoul manages to walk that fine line and provide a fascinating study of a man for whom reality and imagination blend into one.

Writer/director Gareth Tunley appeared in the early Ben Wheatley movies Down terrace and Kill List so it’s no great surprise that Wheatley is executive producer for this film.

And fans of Wheatley’s work will find plenty to admire in Tunley’s movie.

Tom Meeten stars as Chris, who we first meet at a crime scene investigating a strange and violent incident that defies explanation.

However, all is most definitely not as it seems and we watch as Chris struggles with a past relationship with Kathleen (the excellent Alice Lowe) and with his therapists.

There’s a very realistic feel to the whole film and Meeten is great, leading us through Chris’ strange and confused world.

On a technical side, some of the camerwork is imaginative and well thought out.

The fil, though, is not everyone’s cup of tea, particularly if you prefer not to think too much about your movie entertainment.

However, if you enjoy directors who like to take a chance and don’t take the obvious route then this is worth a viewing.

The Ghoul is out in cinemas and on demand August 4.